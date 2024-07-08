‘Deadly storm’ warning: Hurricane Beryl strengthens near Houston, ports closed, flights cancelled

Hurricane Beryl intensified near the Texas coast on Sunday, major oil ports and flights cancelled.

Reuters
First Published8 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Waves batter a pier as Hurricane Beryl passes through Hastings, Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.
Waves batter a pier as Hurricane Beryl passes through Hastings, Barbados, Monday, July 1, 2024.(AP)

By Tyler Clifford

(Reuters) - Hurricane Beryl strengthened as it neared the Texas coast on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, forcing the closure of major oil ports, flight cancellations and a warning it would be a deadly storm for communities hit.

Beryl, the earliest category 5 hurricane on record, last week swept through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, toppling buildings and power lines and killing at least 11 people.

The storm weakened after its deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean, but strengthened into a category 1 hurricane as it crossed the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

 

Also Read | Oil Steadies as Traders Track Beryl, Before OPEC and IEA Reports

By the time it reaches landfall near Houston on Monday it could be a category 2 storm.

"Additional strengthening is expected before landfall on the Texas coast," the NHC said in its latest advisory.

Acting Governor Patrick on Sunday declared 120 counties to be disaster areas ahead of the storm and warned Beryl "will be a deadly storm for people who are directly in that path."

Also Read | Tropical Storm Beryl to have little impact on US offshore oil output, companies say

School systems - including the state's largest in Houston - said they would be closed as the storm approached. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, and officials ordered a smattering of evacuations in beach towns.

Closures of major oil-shipping ports around Corpus Christi, Galveston and Houston ahead of the storm could disrupt crude oil exports, shipments of crude to refineries, and motor fuel from the plants.

 

Also Read | Texas coast braces for potential hit by Beryl. Storm is expected to regain hurricane strength

OIL REFINERIES

Most of the northern Gulf's offshore oil and gas production is east of Beryl's forecast track.

Some oil producers, including Shell and Chevron, had evacuated personnel from their Gulf of Mexico offshore production platforms ahead of the storm.

Citgo Petroleum Corp said it plans to keep the Corpus Christi refinery running at minimum production as the storm moves up the coast.

Gibson Energy, which operates a large oil terminal in Corpus Christi, said operations were continuing, but it would take further steps depending on the forecast.

 

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford and Brad Heath; additional reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad, Editing by Donna Bryson, Lisa Shumaker, Chizu Nomiyama, Bill Berkrot and Michael Perry)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM IST
HomeNews‘Deadly storm’ warning: Hurricane Beryl strengthens near Houston, ports closed, flights cancelled

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.85
11:55 AM | 8 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.95
11:55 AM | 8 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

295.30
11:55 AM | 8 JUL 2024
7.1 (2.46%)

Bharat Electronics

330.90
11:55 AM | 8 JUL 2024
6.9 (2.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

471.15
11:48 AM | 8 JUL 2024
34.55 (7.91%)

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp

432.25
11:48 AM | 8 JUL 2024
31.05 (7.74%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,362.50
11:48 AM | 8 JUL 2024
94.85 (7.48%)

HBL Power Systems

605.00
11:48 AM | 8 JUL 2024
35.2 (6.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue