Death of a guru: A fan’s tribute to Nobel-winning literary icon Kahneman
Devina Mehra 4 min read 31 Mar 2024, 07:25 PM IST
- Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson and managing director of First Global, writes how his writings introduced her to new worlds.
Sad to hear about the demise of my favourite author, Daniel Kahneman—the closest thing I have had to a Pin-up! Both his books, Thinking Fast And Slow, and Noise, that he co-wrote, are among my top five of all time.
