Death of Dumka girl set ablaze sparks protest, Sec 144 remains in force2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 07:42 PM IST
- Authorities have imposed Section 144 in Jharkhand’s Dumka where a Class 12 girl was set ablaze by a stalker
Listen to this article
Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, will remain in force in Jharkhand’s Dumka where a Class 12 girl was set ablaze by a stalker for rejecting his proposal, a case that has triggered protest across the state. The accused, identified as Shahrukh Hussain, was arrested along with his accomplice who provided kerosene to the prime accused for the crime.