Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, will remain in force in Jharkhand’s Dumka where a Class 12 girl was set ablaze by a stalker for rejecting his proposal, a case that has triggered protest across the state. The accused, identified as Shahrukh Hussain, was arrested along with his accomplice who provided kerosene to the prime accused for the crime.

Dumka DC Ravi Shankar Shukla has said that Section 144 will remain in place for now and a decision to lift it will be taken after analysing the situation.

“Section 144 to remain in force. As of now, the situation is under control & peaceful. Decision regarding lifting Section 144 will be taken after further analysis. No other untoward incident reported. Social media is being monitored," Dumka DC Ravi Shankar Shukla was quoted as saying by ANI.

THE DUMKA CASE

The accused poured kerosene on the victim, identified as Ankita, through her house window when she was asleep and set her on fire last Tuesday. She died in hospital of severe burn injuries on Sunday. She was cremated on Monday.

In her statement, the girl had named both the accused and said that she had told her father about the threats from the man on the night the incident. On the night of the incident, she woke up to the smell of something burning and pain.

While the case triggered protests across the state, the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognisance of the Dumka school girl death case and ordered the Director General of Police to file a report.

The high court bench asked the DGP why the victim was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, and not to AIIMS, Deoghar, which is much closer from Dumka.

On Tuesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by Jharkhand Police to oversee the Dumka case. The 10-member SIT will be headed by the Superintendent of Police.