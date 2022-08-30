Death of Dumka girl set ablaze sparks protest, Sec 144 remains in force

Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, will remain in force in Jharkhand’s Dumka where a Class 12 girl was set ablaze by a stalker for rejecting his proposal, a case that has triggered protest across the state. The accused, identified as Shahrukh Hussain, was arrested along with his accomplice who provided kerosene to the prime accused for the crime.

