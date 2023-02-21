Death toll rises to 8 from fresh Turkey-Syria earthquake, over 290 injured
- While thousands of buildings were destroyed in the country, another earthquake has further damaged some, killing eight and injuring over 290
The death toll in the fresh earthquake near the Turkey-Syria border on Tuesday rose to eight, two weeks after a massive temblor killed as many as 45,000 people on both sides. According to a report, at least 294 people have sustained injuries, while 18 others are in critical condition after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
