‘Declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource…’: Anand Mahindra cheers as Jawan breaks box office records2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 04:52 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has made a strong start at the box office and is expected to break records.
Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly anticipated action thriller, has finally arrived in threaters and is off to a rousing start at the box office. Jawan is expected to break box office records and establish new benchmark for Bollywood openers, according to early predictions.