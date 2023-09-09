Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has made a strong start at the box office and is expected to break records.

Yesterday saw the release of Jawan, the much anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film. Expectations for the movie, which was directed by Atlee and also stars SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, have never been higher. Trade projections made in the months before the movie's debut stated that its box office performance would set new standards. Living up to the same, Jawan, which had a strong run of reservations, launched with a bang. Jawan has been causing chaos in international markets as well.

Businessmen, Anand Mahindra also could not resist posting about Jawan.

“All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…" he tweeted.

Mahindra shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan and fans during a Jawan' trailer launch event at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.



Jawan opens up its collection in international markets The first day of the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie "Jawan" was a stunning success at the box office, both in India and abroad. In Australia and New Zealand, the movie ranked first, and in Germany, it came in third. In terms of domestic box office, "Jawan" broke the previous record for Bollywood movies' best debut.

In reality, the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster was able to make its premiere at number one in the offshore markets of Australia and New Zealand. Jawan managed to dominate the weekend box office rankings in both Australia and New Zealand, taking in A$ 398,030 (about Rs. 2.11 crore) and an additional NZ$ 79,805 (around Rs. As if that weren't enough, Jawan managed to earn €146,014 (about Rs. 1.30 crore) in Germany, moving up to third place on the weekend box office list. Aside from these places, Jawan has been doing exceptionally well. In the UK, the movie made £ 208,061 [Rs. 2.16 cr.] with more places still to be added.

Similarly, in the overseas market of USA – Canada the film has opened to a flying start with updated collections yet to come in.

Jawan has earned ₹65 crore net in Hindi, ₹5 crore net in Tamil and ₹5 crore net in Telugu on its opening day. It had an overall occupancy Hindi occupancy of 58.67 per cent on Thursday, September 7.