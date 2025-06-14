India’s declining fertility threatens China-like demographic crisis, says Sanjeev Sanyal
The fertility decline is no longer limited to the southern states but has emerged as a nationwide trend, with the country's total fertility rate dropping below the replacement level across several regions, Sanyal tells Mint in an interview.
New Delhi: India needs to abandon population control as the nation faces a decline in fertility that mirrors the demographic crisis unfolding across China and other East Asian economies, warns Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.