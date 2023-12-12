Deep Kalra takes charge of global tourism body’s India chapter
The founder of MakeMyTrip has been appointed chairman of the World Travel & Tourism Council, India Initiative at a time when the domestic industry’s charting a significant rebound from pandemic lows
The World Travel and Tourism Council, India Initiative (WTTCII) has appointed Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip India Pvt. Ltd, as its chairperson for 2024-25. Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director of Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, will serve as vice chairperson.