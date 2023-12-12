Hello User
Business News/ News / Deep Kalra takes charge of global tourism body’s India chapter

Deep Kalra takes charge of global tourism body’s India chapter

Varuni Khosla

  • The founder of MakeMyTrip has been appointed chairman of the World Travel & Tourism Council, India Initiative at a time when the domestic industry’s charting a significant rebound from pandemic lows

Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip India Pvt. Ltd (Mint)

The World Travel and Tourism Council, India Initiative (WTTCII) has appointed Deep Kalra, founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip India Pvt. Ltd, as its chairperson for 2024-25. Jyotsna Suri, chairperson and managing director of Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, will serve as vice chairperson.

Kalra takes over from Dinesh Khanna, who is executive director of Eastern International Hotels Ltd.

India’s travel and tourism industry is experiencing a robust comeback, and is expected to contribute Rs16.5 trillion to the economy this calendar year, show data from WTTC.

Of this, domestic tourists are projected to spend more than Rs12.6 trillion this year, according to WTTC, and international visitors about Rs2 trillion.

The sector’s contribution to India’s GDP grew by almost 90% to reach about Rs15.6 trillion, representing 5.9% of the economy and edging closer to the 2019 high of 7%.

The travel and tourism industry is also expected to have created more than 1.6 million new jobs this year, nearly recouping losses experienced during the pandemic, the data show.

This will bring the total number of individuals employed in the industry to 39 million. In other words, one in every 13 workers in India will be involved in the travel and tourism sector, according to WTTC.

The global travel and tourism industry, a $10-trillion powerhouse in 2019, is expected to reach roughly $9.3 trillion by the end of 2023. This figure, while showcasing significant recovery from the pandemic's devastating impact, still falls short of pre-pandemic levels.

This is largely due to a staggered reopening of countries to tourism. China, accounting for a significant 15% of all travel and tourism spending, has only recently begun easing its strict border controls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
