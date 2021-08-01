NEW DELHI : Deepak Das, a 1986-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, on Sunday took charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the ministry of finance. Das is the 25th officer to hold the position of CGA after the retirement of Soma Roy Burman who held the position since 2019.





CGA is the account keeper of the government and derives its mandate from Article 150 of the Constitution. It reconciles cash balance of the centre with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) apart from consolidating monthly accounts; preparing trends of revenue realization and expenditures as well as annual accounts of the central government.





During his 35 years long career, Das has held important positions at different levels in ministries such as science & technology, environment & forest, department for promotion of industry and internal trade & heavy industries, commerce & textile, agriculture & farmers welfare, road transport, highways, shipping, home affairs and central board of indirect taxes & customs. Das has also been the Director of the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), the training academy of the Indian Civil Accounts Service.

Das has handled important portfolios while on Central deputation to the Government of India, where he served as Deputy Secretary as well as Director in the ministry of defence and as member (finance) in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.

Prior to assuming charge of CGA, Das served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts in the Central Board of Direct Taxes, where he spearheaded several important technology-driven initiatives relating to direct taxes collection, reporting and receipt accounting.

Das is an alumnus of Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.

