Deepak Das takes over as Controller General of Accounts

During his 35 years long career, Das has held important positions at different levels in ministries such as science & technology, environment & forest, department for promotion of industry and internal trade & heavy industries, commerce & textile, agriculture & farmers welfare, road transport, highways, shipping, home affairs and central board of indirect taxes & customs. Das has also been the Director of the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), the training academy of the Indian Civil Accounts Service.

