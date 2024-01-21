Deepfake video news: Actor Nora Fatehi becomes latest victim, says 'shocked, this is not me'
Deepfake video news: Nora Fatehi, an actor and dancer, has become the latest victim of deepfake videos, with her image being used to promote a online shopping website without her consent.
Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has now become the latest victim of deepfake videos. Nora took to Instagram story and shared that technical apparel and athletic shoes website Lulumelon has used a deepfake video of her for promoting the brand. She wrote, “SHOCKED!!! This is not me!"
Earlier, Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had also assured that the government will shortly notify tighter rules under the Information Technology Act to ensure compliance by platforms in the country. The Union Minister had said that deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI are a threat to the safety and trust of Indian users and the platforms are required to comply with advisory issued by the Centre.
