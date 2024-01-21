Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has now become the latest victim of deepfake videos. Nora took to Instagram story and shared that technical apparel and athletic shoes website Lulumelon has used a deepfake video of her for promoting the brand. She wrote, “SHOCKED!!! This is not me!"

Prior to Nora, recently Sachin Tendulkar had become victim of deepfakes where he had informed that his deepfake video promoting a mobile application is doing rounds on social media. Several other celebrities too have been affected by the menace of deepfakes including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Ratan Tata. They have also raised their voice against deepfakes as their various fake videos went viral on social media platforms.

Creator of Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video arrested

On 20 January, Delhi Police said that it has arrested a B-Tech graduate from Andhra Pradesh in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media. The accused was a 23-year-old Eemani Naveen, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. As per an official, he had created the video to increase the followers on his fan page of Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram.

After he was arrested, Rashmika took to social media and expressed her gratitude to the police. "Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken," she wrote.