The use of deepfake technology to create videos is a “major violation" of IT law, and harm women in particular, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on November 7.

“For those who find themselves impacted by deepfakes, I strongly encourage you to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at your nearest police station and avail the remedies provided under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021," the minister said.

“Deepfakes are a major violation and harm women in particular. Our government takes the responsibility of safety and trust of all nagriks (citizens) very very seriously, and more so about our children and women who are targeted by such content," he added.

The statement comes a day after actress Rashmika Mandanna expressed concern over a deepfake video of her that went viral over the last weekend. This is “extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused", she posted on social media platform X.

Chandrasekhara, in his statement, noted that the MeitY has issued a second advisory within the last six months, calling upon online platforms to take “decisive actions" against the spread of deepfakes.

Online platforms are required to remove deepfakes "within 36 hours" of receiving a complaint, and a failure to do so could lead to penal action against them, the minister noted.

“It is a legal obligation for online platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation by any user under the IT Rules, 2021. They are further mandated to remove such content within 36 hours upon receiving a report from either a user or government authority," MeitY quoted him as saying.

Failure to comply with this requirement invokes Rule 7 of the IT Act, which “empowers aggrieved individuals to take platforms to court" under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he further noted.

