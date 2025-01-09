Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's would be "happier" if employees worked on weekends remark has triggered significant backlash, this time from Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone.

Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has sparked significant controversy after advocating for a 90-hour work week during a recent employee interaction. His remarks come in the wake of a similar statement by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who suggested a 70-hour work week for young professionals.

Subrahmanyan questioned the necessity of time off, asking, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?" He expressed regret that he couldn't mandate Sunday work, stating that he would be "happier" if employees worked on weekends as he does.

Deepika Padukone's calls out L&T Chairman

Deepika Padukone reposted journalist Faye D'Souza's post on L&T Chairman's recommendation. Padukone took to Instagram to voice her opposition on the recommendation and said, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."

Deepika Padukone owner of 82°E, which she launched along with Jigar Shah in November 2022.

How Did L&T Chairman Echo Others? Subrahmanyan's comments echo similar sentiments expressed by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who previously suggested that young professionals should work 70 hours a week to help India compete globally.

Zoho Corporation's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sridhar Vembu also said, “The rationale behind the 70 hour work week is 'it is necessary for economic development'."

Vembu cited examples from the East Asia, saying, “Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China have all developed through extreme hard work, often imposing punitive levels of work on their own people.”

What Did L&T Clarify? In response to the backlash, L&T issued a statement clarifying that Subrahmanyan's remarks were intended to highlight the need for "extraordinary effort" to achieve “extraordinary outcomes.”