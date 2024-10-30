Deepotsav 2024: 25 lakh diyas, drone shows and more – here’s how Ayodhya Ram Mandir will celebrate its first Diwali

Deepotsav 2024: 25 lakh diyas and over 1100 people performing arati – such is the grand scale of preparation for the first Diwali celebrations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government, in a press release, stated it aims to hit a Guinness World Record with Diwali 2024 celebrations.

“We need over 25 lakhs of Diyas to create a world record this time. The last world record was from Ayodhya, which was only 22 lakh 23 thousand. We will break that this time," Nischal Barot, a Guinness official, was quoted as saying by ANI.

From diya formations to procession timings and drone shows – here's how Deepotsav 2024 will be celebrated in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to arrive in Ayodhya at 2:30 p.m. for the celebrations. The UP government has invited everyone to participate in the grand festival and witness the world record attempt of lighting the diyas.

2. The Deepotsav process started at 10 a.m., with volunteers, supervisors, and event coordinators filling diyas with oil and wicks.

3. “This time, we are also including Aarti in the world record where we expect more than 1100 people to perform Aarti," Nischal Barot said.

4. Processions featuring 17-18 tableaux depicting scenes from the Hindu epic Ramayana are set to be a major attraction for the event. It would also have artists from six neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, to add to the celebrations.

5. The event will also have traditional folk dance performances from different states, such as Faruahi (Gorakhpur), Bamrasiya (Rajasthan), Mayur (UP), Bahrupiya (WB), Awadhi (UP), and Tharu (Bihar).

6.80,000 diyas will be used to make a Swastika at Ghat No. 10, which will likely become a key attraction of the Deepotsav.

7. An aerial drone show with 500 Indian-made drones displaying vibrant visuals of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Hanuman has also been planned, along with laser light displays and voiceovers.

8. The mega event will conclude with a stunning display of fireworks and rangoli.