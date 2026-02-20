Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: UP court fixes March 9 as next date of hearing

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur and recorded his statement in a 2018 defamation case related to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court fixed 9 March as the next date of hearing on which the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli has been asked to furnish evidence in his defence, the Congress leader's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla told news PTI.

As Gandhi emerged from court after recording his statement, Congress supporters chanted his name. Gandhi smiled and waved at the crowd before leaving.

Gandhi entered the Sultanpur court around 10.40 AM and left after recording statements around 11.15 AM.

Congress chief Ajay Rai said after the court hearing, Gandhi left for Lucknow and from there he would fly back to Delhi.

Ahead of the court hearing, some local Congress leaders had put up posters in Sultanpur that read 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth always triumphs).

The case dates back to 2018, when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the 2018 Karnataka elections, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister, Shah.

The trial has been underway for the past five years.

In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Gandhi for failing to appear before the court.

He surrendered in February 2024, following which a special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement before the court, claiming innocence and terming the case a political conspiracy. Thereafter, the court directed the complainant to produce evidence in the case.