The Union defence ministry on Tuesday approved capital procurement proposals, including that of Helina anti-tank guided missiles, worth ₹4,276 crore. The procurement proposals have been approved to strengthen the combat capabilities of the armed forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China amid skirmishes with the neighbouring country.
The Union defence ministry on Tuesday approved capital procurement proposals, including that of Helina anti-tank guided missiles, worth ₹4,276 crore. The procurement proposals have been approved to strengthen the combat capabilities of the armed forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China amid skirmishes with the neighbouring country.
The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, “A meeting of Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), held on January 10, 2023 under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals, amounting to ₹4,276 crore."
In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, “A meeting of Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), held on January 10, 2023 under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals, amounting to ₹4,276 crore."
There were three proposals – two for the Army and third was for the Indian Navy.
There were three proposals – two for the Army and third was for the Indian Navy.
The defence ministry said the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals, amounting to ₹4,276 crore.
The defence ministry said the DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals, amounting to ₹4,276 crore.
It said, “The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of HELINA Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated to the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)."
It said, “The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of HELINA Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated to the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)."
“This missile is an essential part of weaponisation of ALH for countering enemy threat. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of Indian Army," the ministry said, adding, "Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Indian Army."
“This missile is an essential part of weaponisation of ALH for countering enemy threat. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of Indian Army," the ministry said, adding, "Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Indian Army."
The ministry said that in view of the recent developments along the Northern borders there is a need to focus on effective Air Defence (AD) weapon systems which are man portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain.
The ministry said that in view of the recent developments along the Northern borders there is a need to focus on effective Air Defence (AD) weapon systems which are man portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain.
The ministry said procurement of VSHORAD, as a robust and quickly deployable system, will strengthen the air defence capabilities.
The ministry said procurement of VSHORAD, as a robust and quickly deployable system, will strengthen the air defence capabilities.
"Further, the DAC granted approval for procurement of Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and next generation missile vessels (NGMVs) for the Indian Navy," it said, adding, “With their induction, these ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy's warships and merchant vessels."
"Further, the DAC granted approval for procurement of Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and next generation missile vessels (NGMVs) for the Indian Navy," it said, adding, “With their induction, these ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy's warships and merchant vessels."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.