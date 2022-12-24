Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Saturday to continue the Bharat Jodo Yatra where he was joined by scores of supporters, his family – mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – actor and politician Kamal Haasan and other senior members of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering near Red Fort and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on unemployment in the country.

Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister and the BJP spent thousands of crores to destroy his image but he has only showed truth to the country in just a month. “Prime Minister, BJP spent thousands of crores to destroy my image, but I showed truth to country in just a month," Rahul Gandhi said at Delhi rally.

Rahul Gandhi also said that religious differences have been used as a weapon to divert public attention from the real issues. Rahul Gandhi also said that it was Ambani and Adani government.

“Religious differences used as weapon, spread 24X7 on TV to divert public attention from real issues. It is not Narendra Modi's government. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader added, “When I came to politics in 2004, our govt came to power and the media used to praise me throughout the day. Then I went to Bhatta Parsaul (in UP) and raised the issue of farmers' land and they turned against me."

“In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence," the Congress MP said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked the BJP at the rally, saying it was using Covid-19 to instil fear among people and break the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“BJP is in fear due to Bharat Jodo Yatra and is taking excuse of Covid. There is no Covid anywhere. Nothing happened to anyone. PM Modi himself doesn't wear a mask. All this is being done to create fear among people and break this yatra," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Speaking from the Red Fort, Kamal Haasan said, "Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party. But when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here. I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself - this is the time when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me - 'Kamal... do not help break India, help unite."

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Saturday morning. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the yatra for the first time since it started on September 7. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra also joined. This will be the last day of the yatra in this phase as it goes a nine-day break till next year.

(With agency inputs)

