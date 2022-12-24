‘Degree holder youths selling pakoras': Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort during Bharat Jodo Yatra3 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 06:46 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering near Red Fort and attacked the BJP-led Centre on unemployment in the country
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Saturday to continue the Bharat Jodo Yatra where he was joined by scores of supporters, his family – mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – actor and politician Kamal Haasan and other senior members of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering near Red Fort and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on unemployment in the country.