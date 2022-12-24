Speaking from the Red Fort, Kamal Haasan said, "Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party. But when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here. I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself - this is the time when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me - 'Kamal... do not help break India, help unite."

