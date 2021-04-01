Dehli Covid-19: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting amid surge

The Health minister had last week said that a second COVID lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution". "As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," Jain had said on Saturday.

