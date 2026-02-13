Dehradun Police solve Arjun Sharma murder case; deceased's mother, associates allegedly paid ₹12 lakh to kill him

A property-related dispute led to the murder of Dehradun-based gas agency owner Arjun Sharma on Wednesday, with police arresting five accused in connection with the case.

According to Kotwali Dalanwala police, around 10:30 AM on February 11, information was received that an unknown person had shot a man near Tibetan Market. Police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured person to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Arjun Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar, Basant Vihar Police Station area, Dehradun. He was the owner of Amardeep Gas Agency located on GMS Road, an official statement read.

Advertisement

Also Read | Autopsy exposes staged hit-and-run in Rajasthan murder case

Following the incident, senior officers inspected the crime scene and gathered details.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife, Abhilasha Sharma, suspicion was raised against the deceased's mother, Beena Sharma, along with Vinod Uniyal, Sangeeta Uniyal, and Dr Ajay Khanna, due to financial and property disputes. Accordingly, FIR No. 29/2026 was registered under Section 103(1) BNS at Kotwali Dalanwala, the police said.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, SSP Dehradun formed multiple teams and intensive checking was started across the district. CCTV footage revealed the involvement of two persons riding a scooty, the police said.

During late-night checking on February 11, in the Ladpur area, a suspect fired at police and tried to escape into the forest. In retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg. A .315 bore pistol and one empty cartridge were recovered. In the Laltappad area, another suspect tried to escape from a police checkpoint and fired at police near a closed Birla factory. In retaliatory firing, he was shot in the leg. One pistol, one live cartridge, and an empty cartridge were recovered, according to the police.

Advertisement

The injured accused, identified as Rajeev alias Raju and Pankaj Rana. Both confessed to shooting Arjun Sharma near the Tibetan Market. They were admitted to Coronation Hospital. Separate cases were also registered against them for attempt to murder and Arms Act violations.

During interrogation, both accused revealed they are real brothers, originally from Devi Khal, Kotdwar (Pauri Garhwal), currently residing in Chakuwala, Dehradun. Pankaj worked as a driver for Vinod Uniyal and Rajeev worked as an auto driver.

The investigation revealed a property dispute among Arjun Sharma, his mother, Beena Sharma, Vinod Uniyal, and Dr Ajay Khanna. Dr Khanna allegedly entered into a ₹14-crore property deal with Beena Sharma and had already paid ₹8 crore. However, Arjun Sharma obtained a court stay on the property, causing financial pressure and disputes, according to an official statement by the police.

Advertisement

As a result, Beena Sharma, Ajay Khanna, and Vinod Uniyal allegedly planned to eliminate Arjun Sharma and hired the two accused for ₹12 lakh, of which ₹3 lakh was paid as an advance, the police said.

The accused conducted surveillance of Arjun Sharma's routine and murdered him on February 11 near Tibetan Market. Investigation also revealed WhatsApp communication between the accused Pankaj Rana and Vinod Uniyal before and after the incident. Witness statements also confirmed that Beena Sharma had earlier gathered information about Arjun Sharma's daily routine from his manager, a statement added.

Based on the evidence, police arrested three more accused: Vinod Uniyal, Dr Ajay Khanna, and Beena Sharma. Both main accused arrested in the encounter were produced before the court and taken on police remand. Investigation is ongoing.