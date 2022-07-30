Delay in rain may lead to rise in food prices: Here's why

Only isolated rain is expected over the Indo-Gangetic plains region till the first week of August and the delay is the result of the monsoon trough shifting north of its normal position.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a prolonged break in the monsoon is likely to affect the critical paddy sowing season across north and east India that may also lead to increase in prices of certain food items.
Only isolated rain is expected over the Indo-Gangetic plains region till the first week of August and the delay is the result of the monsoon trough shifting north of its normal position, according to IMD data as quoted by Hindustan Times.
The monsoon trough plays a crucial role in rainfall across the country. A shift southwards of its normal position brings an active monsoon over the major part of the country, while a shift north means weak rainfall over the country and heavy downpour along the Himalayan foothills, as per IMD reports.
According to Hindustan Times reports, weak monsoon is expected across the country for around next one week, with the monsoon trough likely to shift northwards. Experts said that the delay in sowing is likely to lead to increase in prices of various food items, amid the rising inflation in the country.
The weather forecasting agency data shows that there is 9% excess rain over the country currently with 16% deficiency over east India and northeast India; 4% excess over northwest India; 21% excess over central India and 28% excess over south peninsula.
However, in July this year, there was 19.1% excess rain till Friday with 47.3% deficiency over east India and northeast India; 50.1% over central India; 63% excess over peninsular India and 10.1% excess over northwest India.
On Friday, most of the paddy belt in the Indo-Gangetic plains recorded over 40% rain deficiency, Gangetic West Bengal recorded rain deficiency of 47%; Jharkhand 50%; Bihar recorded 41%; east Uttar Pradesh 52% and west Uttar Pradesh 47% deficiency. Over Peninsular India, Kerala and Mahe recorded 25% rain deficiency, as per IMD data.
Meanwhile, RK Jenamani, senior scientist of IMD said that the rainfall has reduced across the country over the past two years as the monsoon trough is shifting northwards. He said that the weather forecasting agency is expecting rains to pick up over northeast India but only isolated rain is likely over Bihar, UP, Gangetic WB etc for now.
The IMD official stated that monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards and remain there at least till August 2, and thereafter, it may shift southwards.
GV Ramanjaneyulu, executive director at the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture in Hyderabad as quoted by HT said that sowing will not take place till mid August in most parts of east India, which will have a widespread impact on farmers, as well as common people.
