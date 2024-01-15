Delhi Airport Flight Status: A thick blanket of fog has descended upon Delhi, causing widespread disruptions and prompting the Delhi Airport to issue an advisory urging passengers to contact their airlines before heading to the airport, on January 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a social media post on 'X,' the airport authority stated, "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information." The airport authority expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

This advisory comes after IndiGo Airlines experienced disruptions in flight operations on January 14, attributing it to low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India. In an official statement, IndiGo apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured that staff were actively communicating delays and cancellations throughout the affected airports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on Jan 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," IndiGo Airlines said in an official statement.

Also Read | Flights delayed or cancelled? Read guidelines for compensation to air passengers here

On January 15, the national capital woke up to a thick fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals showed a thick layer of fog gripping the city, impacting visibility and causing disruptions in various services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Fog delays 100 flights at Delhi airport

Saif, a pilot with an airline, shared on X that it took him an additional 2 hours and 24 minutes to secure a parking bay. He said, “Landed at 7:48am this morning; only to wait a whopping 2hrs 24mins for our parking bay! We landed CAT 3 with 75 metres of visibility, but since that’s too low for departures; all bays were occupied so we waited patiently for our turn! Crazy day at Delhi!"

A special IndiGo flight was also delayed in which Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were supposed to travel to Imphal for the inauguration of the "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." Images surfaced of the leaders waiting at the airport, with visibility staying below 200 meters until 11:30 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“UK 945 delayed for 4 hours since 11.45. No lunch offered at Delhi Airport by Airline nor any clear time for departure. It's now 3.45 and passengers are sitting hungry and helpless," another X user, Nitin Chabria, posted on X.

Flight delay compensation In case of cancellation, the airlines shall either provide an alternate flight or provide compensation in addition to the full refund of the air ticket, the ministry said. Additionally, the airline shall provide meals and refreshments to the passengers who have already reported for their original flight at the airport while waiting for the alternate flight, Mint reported earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In case of a flight delay, the airline is required to provide meals and refreshments, an alternate flight/full refund of the ticket to the passenger, or hotel accommodation (including transfers) depending on the total flight delay.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!