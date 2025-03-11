Delhi: 3 charred to death in fire at Anand Vihar

Three people died after a fire engulfed a hut in Anand Vihar, Delhi, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 11, according to PTI. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) were alerted at 2:22 am and dispatched three fire tenders for rescue operations.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2:50 am, the report said, citing an official. The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Jaggi Kumar, 36-year-old Shyam Singh and 35-year-old Jitender Kumar. All three were residents of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to ANI, a gas cylinder explosion is said to have caused the fire. Officials from the fire brigade, crime team, and FSL teams are examining the site. Authorities have shifted the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.

Similar incident in Daryaganj A similar incident was reported in Delhi on Thursday after a fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey building in Daryaganj, according to a report by ANI. No injuries were reported, and the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire-related deaths in Delhi Fire-related deaths in Delhi have dropped by 74 per cent as of February 24, according to DFS data cited by PTI.

In 2024, 15 people died due to fire incidents, compared to 16 deaths recorded by February 24.

Last year, 51 people were either rescued or injured in fire incidents, while the number dropped to 38 this year in January and February.

The total number of fire-related calls to DFS in January declined from 1,204 last year to 938 this year. However, by February 24, DFS had received 932 fire-related calls in 2025, compared to 834 during the same period last year.