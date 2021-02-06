Delhi: 8 metro stations' gates closed ahead of farmers' 'chakka jam'

In view of the proposed " chakka jam " in Delhi by the farmers protesting against the government's farm laws for over 70 days, the entry and exit gates of several metro stations have been closed on Saturday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the closure of metro station gates.

1) Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed.

2) Entry/exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are closed.

3) Entry/exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed.

The Delhi Police has already written to the Delhi Metro authorities asking them to stay prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations today if the need arises.

Extra forces have been deployed and extensive barricades have been put up at the Ghazipur border point, which may potentially lead to traffic congestion on many key roads in Delhi.

All you need to know about farmers' 'chakka jam'

Days after unprecedented violence during a farmers' tractor parade marred India's Republic Day celebrations in parts of Delhi, the protesting farmers are set to observe a three-hour chakka jam across the country today, except in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and in the national capital.

However, the authorities are taking no chances and extra security has been deployed and barricades strengthened on many key Delhi roads.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said, "There will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow; roads will be blocked in rest of the country excluding Delhi. The reason is that they can be called to Delhi any time, so they are kept on standby."

Additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil, have been undertaken at Delhi's border points -- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation.

Heavy deployment of police personnel was also seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for farmers' 'chakka jam.'

At least 12 metro stations have been put on alert, the police have said. Entry into eight such stations has been blocked as of now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via