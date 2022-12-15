Delhi Police said on Thursday that the prime accused in the acid attack incident had bought the substance online, exposing how the life-threatening acids are easily available despite a ban imposed by the Supreme Court. The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platform.
Police have arrested three accused in the Delhi acid attack case and found that the main accused, Sachin Arora, had procured the acid through Flipkart and made the payment through an e-wallet, PTI quoted police as saying.
The DCW has also sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms – Amazon and Flipkart -- by 20 December, calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern.
The action by DCW comes a day after a 17-year-old girl, on her way to school with her sister, was attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in West Delhi’s Mohan Garden area. The girl is currently in the Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.
"The patient is conscious, well oriented and afebrile. She has suffered 8 per cent chemical burns on the face. Eyes have also been affected. Treatment is on. Ophthalmologists are also providing conservative and supportive treatment. She continues to be in the Burn ICU," a senior doctor said.
Three men -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested in connection with the incident, leading to an outrage with many raising questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.
During interrogation by the police, it was learned that Sachin Arora and the minor victim were friends until September. The two fell out which allegedly led the accused to attack her, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood.
