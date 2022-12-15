Hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent notices to Flipkart and Amazon in connection with the sale of acid on Flipkart, the online e-commerce platform said it has "blacklisted" the concerned seller. Flipkart also said that it "closely monitors" and "delists products" that violate expected standards. The development comes after police said that the accused in the Delhi acid attack case had ordered the substance from Flipkart. The minor has suffered injuries on her face and eyes.

