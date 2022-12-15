Hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent notices to Flipkart and Amazon in connection with the sale of acid on Flipkart, the online e-commerce platform said it has "blacklisted" the concerned seller. Flipkart also said that it "closely monitors" and "delists products" that violate expected standards. The development comes after police said that the accused in the Delhi acid attack case had ordered the substance from Flipkart. The minor has suffered injuries on her face and eyes.
Condemning the incident, a spokesperson of the shopping platform said the company is "extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation".
"We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited," the spokesperson said.
"The concerned seller has been blacklisted and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation," Flipkart added.
Earlier in the day, police said in a press conference that Sachin Arora had bought the acid on Flipkart and made the payment using an e-wallet, police said on the basis of technical evidence, putting the spotlight on its easy availability.
Following this, the DCW wrote to the chief executive officers of Amazon and Flipkart, seeking the "reason for the easy availability of acid on the e-shopping platforms".
The DCW also expressed concerns over the "illegal" availability of acid on Amazon and Flipkart and said that it "needs to be checked urgently".
"The Commission has learnt that the accused person had bought acid through the online shopping portal 'Flipkart'. The Commission has also learnt that acid is easily available on leading online shopping platforms such as 'Amazon' and 'Flipkart' which is illegal. The ease of availability of acid on online platforms is a matter of grave concern and needs to be checked urgently," the letter signed by the Chairperson of the DCW read.
