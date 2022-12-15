In 2013, the Supreme Court banned the over-the-counter sale of acid across India in the wake of rising acid attack incidents. The Supreme court also instructed the state governments to issue acid-sale licences to select retailers who were directed to keep a record of those buying acid, after checking their ID proof. Nine years on, one can still buy a bottle of acid, online or at a kirana store, without any verification.
On Wednesday, the girl was on her way to school when Sachin Arora flung the acid on a Class 12 girl in West Delhi’s Dwarka area, leaving the minor girl screaming and running in pain, the viral video showed. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
Sachin Arora lived in the girl’s neighbourhood. Sachin Arora had planned the acid attack on the girl as the two had reportedly had a fallout since September, this year. He planned the acid attack with the help of his friends -- Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22). While Harshit Aggarwal drolive the bike, which was used to carry out the attack, Virender Singh carried Sachin Arora’s phone to another location to throw the probe off the track.
The three were, however, arrested within 24 hours of the Delhi acid attack incident. Sachin Arora had bought the acid on Flipkart and made the payment using an e-wallet, police said on the basis of technical evidence, putting the spotlight on its easy availability.
In 2017, a woman was attacked with acid by a colleague in Pet Basheerabad and it was suspected to be a usual acid sold in bottles as toilet cleaners, police said. While the toilet cleaner acids are used by diluting them, but the raw substance is hazardous and with it being readily available everywhere, it can be easily misused.
On Flipkart and Amazon, toilet cleaners that are sold in plastic bottles are available for merely ₹200-250. The prime accused in the Delhi acid attack case, too, had procured the substance from Flipkart, paying for it through his e-wallet. The police are, however, yet to confirm the kind of acid the accused used. It is not known if the acid used in the attack contained hydrochloric acid, one of the main components in the toilet cleaners.
While browsing for “hydrochloric acid" on one of the e-commerce websites, the search landed us on a brownish plastic bottle containing toilet cleaner acid, sold for merely ₹189. The same bottle was being sold for some ₹239. On the second e-commerce website, a 500 ml hydrochloric acid is being sold for ₹600.
Hydrochloric acid when comes in contact with skin or other tissues can cause chemical burns. Low concentration of hydrochloric acid can cause inflammation of the skin.
While there has been no immediate response from the e-commerce portal, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to two e-commerce firms – Amazon and Flipkart – over the “easy availability of acid".
In the letter, the women's panel has asked the online shopping giants: "Please inform the reason for the availability of acid on the e-shopping platform. Please provide complete details of the sellers who have placed acid as a 'product' on your platform."
On the easy availability of acid in India, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The acid which was used to attack the 17-year-old girl in Delhi was ordered from Flipkart. Amazon is also selling acids. Imagine how easy it is to buy acid for anybody. Press the button and get home delivery of acid."
