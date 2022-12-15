On Flipkart and Amazon, toilet cleaners that are sold in plastic bottles are available for merely ₹200-250. The prime accused in the Delhi acid attack case, too, had procured the substance from Flipkart, paying for it through his e-wallet. The police are, however, yet to confirm the kind of acid the accused used. It is not known if the acid used in the attack contained hydrochloric acid, one of the main components in the toilet cleaners.

