Delhi adds over 24,000 fresh Covid cases, positivity crosses 30%

Today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Covid cases are rising fast in the national capital but there is no reason to worry. He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds. "There is no need to panic. Cases are rising fast and there is no two ways about it. The Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Kejriwal said.

