Delhi air pollution: Avoid walks outside, consult doctors when...| Govt releases Do's and Don'ts
The Delhi government advised people to avoid activities during the day as the air quality remains in the national capital in the “poor quality” . Areas with high air pollution, including congested roads and industrial sites, should be avoided, it said.
The Delhi government advised people on Saturday to avoid "outdoor morning and late evening walks, jogs, run, (and) physical exercise, especially during days with severe AQI (Air Quality Index)". The advisory published in newspapers in Saturday came as the air quality in the national capital improved slightly but remains in the "poor" category.