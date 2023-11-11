The Delhi government advised people on Saturday to avoid "outdoor morning and late evening walks, jogs, run, (and) physical exercise, especially during days with severe AQI (Air Quality Index)". The advisory published in newspapers in Saturday came as the air quality in the national capital improved slightly but remains in the "poor" category.

In its advisory by the Directorate of Health Services, the Delhi government urged people to avoid visiting places with high air pollution levels. These areas may include "slow and heavy traffic roads and areas near polluting industries, construction, demolition sites etc".

Other Do's and Don'ts by Delhi govt:

Don'ts

> Don't smoke tobacco products

> Avoid burning mosquito coils and incense sticks in closed premises

> Avoid burning of woods, leaves, crop residues, and waste.

> Don't burn fire crackers

> Patients with underlying medical condition (particularly chronic pulmonary or cardiovascular problems), pregnant women, young children and elderly person should remain more careful and avoid exposure to air pollution.

Do's

> Wash your eyes with running water

> Regular gargles with luke warm water

> Eat a healthy balanced diet including fruits and vegetable

> Consult doctors in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort

> Use public transport or carpools

> Practice wet mopping instead of sweeping inside homes and workplaces

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday said the rainfall a day ago dispersed pollutants and reduced the extent of pollution in the national capital by half.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Rai said, "The rainfall on Friday dispersed pollutants from the city air. The wind, too, picked up, helping cleanse Delhi's air of toxic matter. The showers reduced the extent of pollution in the city by 50 per cent -- from an AQI of 450 to 225. However, it's too early to say how long will be the impact of the showers on the city's air quality."

The overall AQI in the national capital was recorded at 227 at 2.04 pm, marking a significant improvement from the last few days.

For the next two days after Diwali, on Sunday, the Met department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog in the mornings, news agency ANI reported. Later, for the subsequent two days, it has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings.

