Delhi Air Pollution: CM Rekha Gupta announces stricter control measures, expansion of EV charging infra

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government will introduce a new policy for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to vehicles from other states, in a bid to tackle air pollution. She was speaking in the Assembly of the national capital.

The move comes in response to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on vehicular air pollution in Delhi, which flagged lapses in the national capital’s pollution control mechanisms.

The report titled “Performance Audit of ‘Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi’ for the year ended 31 March 2021” highlighted major policy gaps and weak enforcement and poor coordination among agencies as key reasons behind the worsening pollution scenario in the national capital.

Gupta also announced a significant expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Delhi, stating that by 2026, the city will have 48,000 charging points—18,000 government-operated and 30,000 semi-private.

Additionally, six new air quality monitoring centres will be set up to improve pollution tracking and enforcement.

The chief minister further revealed plans to establish a new eco-park dedicated to processing electronic waste, aiming to curb air pollution caused by improper disposal of e-waste.

Delhi’s fight against pollution "These steps are crucial in strengthening Delhi’s fight against pollution, ensuring stricter enforcement and better infrastructure," Gupta said while speaking on the CAG report.

As air pollution remains a persistent challenge in Delhi, the government’s latest measures aim to address policy gaps and improve regulatory oversight to ensure cleaner air for residents.

CM Gupta made these announcements on the final day of the first Budget Session of Delhi's eighth Legislative Assembly.

The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the February elections, ending Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long rule and marking the saffron party's return to power in the national capital after 27 years.