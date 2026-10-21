Delhi’s worsening air quality triggers Stage-I GRAP across NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), with immediate effect, following a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rose from 179 (moderate) on 20 October to 244 (poor) at 2pm on 21 October, according to the CAQM.

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The sub-committee on GRAP took the decision after reviewing the prevailing air quality situation and weather forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The forecasts indicate that Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain ‘poor’ over the coming days.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What does Stage-I GRAP mean for Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Stage-I is the first set of pollution-control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. It applies when the AQI is in the ‘poor’ range of 201–300. 2 Why was Stage-I GRAP imposed across Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Delhi’s AQI rose from 179 on 20 October to 244 on 21 October, entering the ‘poor’ category. Forecasts indicated that poor air quality was likely to continue over the coming days. 3 What measures are required under Stage-I GRAP? ⌵ Measures include mechanized road sweeping, water sprinkling to control dust, regular waste collection, and monitoring construction and demolition activities. Open waste burning is prohibited, and construction sites must follow dust-control guidelines. 4 Which buses can operate in Delhi-NCR under the Stage-I restrictions? ⌵ Buses from specified neighbouring states and towns will not be permitted to ply in the NCR unless they are electric, run on CNG, or meet BS-VI diesel emission standards. 5 Can hotels and restaurants use coal or firewood in tandoors during Stage-I GRAP? ⌵ No. Hotels, restaurants and open eateries must use electricity, gas or other approved clean-fuel appliances instead of coal- or firewood-fired tandoors.

The panel directed all concerned agencies across the NCR to implement, monitor and review Stage-I measures strictly to prevent any further deterioration in air quality. Agencies have also been instructed to maintain close vigilance and intensify the implementation of prescribed pollution-control measures.

Pollution mitigation The GRAP is implemented in four stages based on the severity of air pollution. Stage-I comes into effect when the AQI is between 201 and 300, falling under the ‘poor’ category.

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The revised schedule, approved on 29 September 2026, contains 25 actions under Stage-I, which applies when the Air Quality Index (AQI) falls in the “poor” category of 201–300.

The key actions under GRAP-I include mechanized road sweeping, water sprinkling to control road dust, regular collection and disposal of municipal solid waste, and strict monitoring of construction and demolition activities. Open burning of waste will be prohibited, while construction sites must follow prescribed dust-control guidelines.

The revised plan also shifts certain measures concerning diesel generator sets and the entry of overaged diesel and petrol vehicles from Stage-II to Stage-I. These steps aim to address pollution at an early stage and prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Also, under the proposed measure, buses operating from cities and towns in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as well as adjoining states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, will not be permitted to ply in the NCR unless they are electric, run on compressed natural gas (CNG), or comply with BS-VI diesel emission standards.

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The measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to air pollution in the NCR. Its effective implementation will require coordination among the concerned state governments and Delhi authorities.

In a parallel step to control pollution from commercial establishments under STAGE-I, authorities have been directed to strictly enforce the existing ban on the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries. These establishments will be required to use electricity, gas, or other approved clean-fuel-based appliances instead of coal- or firewood-fired tandoors. The measure is intended to reduce smoke and particulate emissions generated by cooking activities, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.