Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: Closing of schools, fines imposed - a slew of measures have been introduced to keep the declining AQI of the national capital in check. Majority of the areas across Delhi recorded ‘severe plus’ air quality on Monday morning as the AQI shot up to over 450.
The GRAP Stage 4 guidelines come into effect from today, to curb pollution. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced that physical classes will be discontinued for all students till class 9. However, Class 10 and 12 will have to attend physical classes. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders, she added.
Stage 4 GRAP measures include a ban on construction activities and non-essential commercial operations. The entry of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) from outside Delhi, except for electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel models, will be prohibited unless they are delivering essential goods or services.
Delhi pollution LIVE updates: Budget carrier IndiGo announced on X, that flight schedules may be impacted because of low visibility in Delhi.
Delhi pollution LIVE updates: Among the major areas that recorded an AQI of above 450, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka and Ashok Vihar have the worst AQI of 495.
Delhi pollution LIVE updates: According to the GRAP 4 measures, restrictions have been imposed on several vehicles such as trucks and polluting vehicles. Schools have also been shifted to online mode. Read here.