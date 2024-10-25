Delhi air pollution news: MCD allots ₹2.4 cr for air quality management as AQI bleeds red, hits ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air pollution news: As the national capital's air quality continues to deteriorate with the AQI in ‘very poor’ category, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday allocated ₹2.4 crore to 12 city zones to enhance air quality.

The MCD has been proactively tackling pollution in the city, primarily stemming from dust and stubble burning in neighboring states such as Punjab and Haryana. Each of the 12 zones will receive ₹20 lakh to enhance dust control measures, operationalise sprinklers, and employ necessary personnel, stated a report by India Today.

While Delhi's air quality witnessed a slight improvement because of the sqaully winds on Thursday night, the AQI still remains at 354, in the ‘very poor’ category.