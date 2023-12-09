Delhi air quality returned back to 'very poor' category from Friday onwards after falling in ‘poor’ range for several days as the AQI in the national capital stood at 316 as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 7:00 am. Delhi secured third place today in the list of the top 10 most polluted cities across India. Delhi had been experiencing air quality in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. However, an improvement was seen following rain on December 3 which improved air quality. Also read: Delhi air quality improves, registers ‘poor’ AQI after several days Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ category while no location registered the ‘severe’ category today. The worst air quality was registered at Jahangirpuri where AQI stood at 334. Aya Nagar location registered the best air quality across Delhi where AQI stood at 176 which lies in the ‘moderate’ range. Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ category while no location registered the ‘severe’ category today. The worst air quality was registered at Vivek Vihar where AQI stood at 373. Lodhi Road location registered the best air quality across Delhi where AQI stood at 224 which lies in the ‘poor’ range.

Other locations with relatively high pollution levels include Ashok Vihar where AQI stood at 364, Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 361, Sonia Vihar where AQI stood at 340 and Wazirpur where AQI stood at 340, R K Puram where AQI stood at 330, Punjabi Bagh where AQI stood at 328, Shadipur where AQI stood at 326 ant ITO where AQI stood at 324.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted mainly clear sky with mist or shallow fog in the morning and similar weather conditions to remain until December 12. IMD has further predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 12.

Locations where air qaulity was within very poor range but AQI was less than 330 include Anand Vihar where AQI stood at 316, Pusa where AQI stood at 314, New Moti Bagh where AQI stood at 313, Patparganj where AQI stood at 310, North Campus where AQI stood at 302 and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where AQI stood at 301.

Locations around the National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 241, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 246, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 246, in Faridabad AQI stood at 233 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 222. All these places registered ‘poor’ air quality.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week informed that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital however the government is making efforts to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 restrictions are strictly implemented.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.