Delhi registered air quality in 'very poor' category today as the AQI in national capital stood at 307 as per Central Pollution Control Board data registered at 9:00 am.

Delhi had been experiencing air quality in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. However, an improvement was seen following rain which moved Delhi back from ‘severe’ zone to ‘very poor.’ Light showers on December 3 further improved Delhi's air quality. As per Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi's update, the quality is likely to remain 'very poor' until December 6.

Delhi, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted predicted dense fog in the city from December 5 to 9. IMD official stated, "However, there are chances of more moderate fog on Tuesday. As winds at the speed of 6 kmph blew during the daytime, it is unlikely that dense fog may form on Tuesday," reported TOI.

Locations around National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 236, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 250, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 202, in Faridabad AQI stood at 224 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 227.

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in 'very poor' category at 9:30 am. Worst air quality was registered at Nehru Nagar where AQI stood at 380. Other locations across national capital where air quality was in 'very poor' category include R K Puram where AQI stood 339, Punjabi where AQI stood Bagh 338, New Moti Bagh where AQI stood 336, Ashok Vihar where AQI stood 330, Wazirpur where AQI stood 330, Sirifort where AQI stood 327, Pusa where AQI stood 325.

Scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava said."Under the influence of a western disturbance and cyclone circulation over Haryana, which brought moisture, some areas witnessed a drizzle."

