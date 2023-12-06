Delhi air quality improves, registers ‘poor’ AQI after several days

Delhi registered air quality in the 'poor' category today as the AQI in the national capital stood at 284 as per Central Pollution Control Board data registered at 8:00 am. This shift from ‘very ’ to ‘poor’ has come after days.

In the list of the top 10 most polluted cities across India, Delhi bags tenth position today. Delhi had been experiencing air quality in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. However, an improvement was seen following rain which moved Delhi back from the ‘severe’ zone to ‘very poor.’ Light showers on December 3 further improved Delhi's air quality.

Various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ category at 8:00 am. No location registered the ‘severe’ category today. The worst air quality was registered at Mundka where AQI stood at 330.

Other locations with relatively high pollution levels include R K Puram whose AQI stood at 318, Dwarka whose AQI stood at 317, Jahangirpuri whose AQI stood at 313, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium whose AQI stood at 311, Rohini whose AQI stood at 307, Wazirpur whose AQI stood at 303 and New Moti whose AQI stood at 301. Most other locations registered ‘poor’ air quality.

Locations around National Capital Region fared better than Delhi in terms of pollution level including Noida whose AQI stood at 209, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 230, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 204, in Faridabad AQI stood at 180 and in Gurugram AQI stood at 236. All these places registered ‘poor’ air quality except for Faridabad where AQI was in the ‘satisfactory’ range.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning and similar weather conditions to remain until December 9. IMD has further predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week informed that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital however the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.

