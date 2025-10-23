Mint Explainer | India’s AQI data can be confusing when we need it most. Here’s how to read it.
India's official index severely downplays the data on the days of the worst air by capping the figure at 500, howsoever big it may be.
Air quality indices on your phone’s weather app and the one reported by the government do not seem to agree with each other, and those obsessed with the data have too many contradicting numbers to go by. By some measures popular on social media, parts of Delhi crossed the index value of 1,000 at times—even 1,500—at their worst. Look at the official government scale, and it will never cross 500. Why is this so, and what does this mean for us?