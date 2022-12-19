Delhi air quality severe; Centre panel says spike temporary, no need for curbs

The Central government’s air quality panel has decided not to invoke curbs under Stage III of the anti-air pollution action plan despite the situation in the national capital worsening to the “severe" category. The air quality panel, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), has said that the sudden spike in the national capital is temporary so, there is no need for curbs. A dense layer of smog hung over Delhi with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm recorded at 410.

