Delhi air quality to dip further as farm fires increase

The Delhi_NCR woke up to a thick layer of haze lingering over the city today as air quality dipped further causing several breathing ailments to people living in the national capital.

Areas around ITO, Gazipur and Akshardham Temple saw heavy smog with PM 2.5 at 241 (poor) in ITO, at 151 (moderate) around Lodhi Road and 249 (poor) in RK Puram as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

"We are noticing the change in the air, as it's getting harder to breathe while cycling and running. We might have to stop morning walks in the coming days," Alwaz, a morning walker told news agency ANI.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana have been reasoned as a major cause of the rising pollution in the city by Delhiites.

"The only solution to rising pollution is a mask. It's a disastrous time for Delhi and the government should find a solution to stubble burning in nearby states. This is a major cause of air pollution here," Arun Batra, a local cyclist said.

Old people have been on the receiving end of the rising pollution in an already diseased state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, a central government agency reported 1,230 farm fires in Delhi's neighbouring states -- the maximum in a day so far this season.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 17 per cent on Sunday. It was 19 per cent on Saturday, 18 per cent on Friday, around one per cent on Wednesday and around 3 per cent on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

During daytime, winds are blowing from the northwest, bringing pollutants from farm fires. At night, calm winds and low temperatures are allowing the accumulation of pollutants, according to an India Meteorological Department official.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the ventilation index, a product of mixing depth and average wind speed, was 11,500 metre square per second on Sunday and is likely to be 10,000 metre square per second on Monday which is favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

Mixing depth is the vertical height at which pollutants are suspended in the air. It reduces on cold days with calm wind speed.

A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second, with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the impact of stubble burning is "restricted because of better mixing height and ventilation", but it is likely to rise on Monday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said meteorological conditions in Delhi have been "extremely unfavourable" for the dispersion of pollutants since September as compared to last year.

