Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’, Govt invokes stricter anti-pollution measures under GRAP Stage 3

Chanchal
Updated11 Nov 2025, 10:23 AM IST
The Centre on Tuesday invoked stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category.

The decision was taken after Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere and unfavourable weather conditions that allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

WHAT CENTRE SAID

The AQI of Delhi which was recorded as 362 on 10.11.2025, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded 425 at 9:00 AM on 11.11.2025 owing to calm winds, stable atmosphere and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

* Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR.

