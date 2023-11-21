Delhi air quality ‘very poor’, AQI at 323; no relief from high pollution levels for next few days
Delhi's air quality has seen some improvement, with the AQI at 323, but it is still classified as 'very poor.' The city is unlikely to experience significant relief from high pollution levels in the next few days.
Delhi air quality stood at 323 on Tuesday, November 21, morning at 6:30 am, which lies in the ‘very poor’ category according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message