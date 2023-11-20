Delhi air quality ‘very poor’, AQI at 331; no relief from high pollution levels for next few days
Several stations in Delhi, including Jahangirpuri and Punjabi Bagh, recorded 'very poor' air quality with AQI levels above 350.
Delhi air quality stood at 331 on Monday morning at 6:30 am which lies in the ‘very poor’ category according to the Central Pollution Control Board. According to monitoring agencies, Delhi and its suburbs registered Marginal improvement on November 19, Sunday, but major relief from high pollution levels is unlikely over the next few days. Delhi registered 13.4 degree Celsius temperature today with 1500 metres visibility as per IMD.