Delhi air quality ‘very poor’, AQI at 331; no relief from high pollution levels for next few days

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Several stations in Delhi, including Jahangirpuri and Punjabi Bagh, recorded 'very poor' air quality with AQI levels above 350.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on November 19 predicted that strong winds blowing in from the northwest, will hit Delhi from November 20. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Delhi air quality stood at 331 on Monday morning at 6:30 am which lies in the ‘very poor’ category according to the Central Pollution Control Board. According to monitoring agencies, Delhi and its suburbs registered Marginal improvement on November 19, Sunday, but major relief from high pollution levels is unlikely over the next few days. Delhi registered 13.4 degree Celsius temperature today with 1500 metres visibility as per IMD.

Also read: Delhi's air quality improves further today but remains in 'very poor' category, AQI close to 300

According to data from CPCB, a ‘very poor’ air quality was recorded at these stations in Delhi – Jahangirpuri, where AQI stood at 395, in Punjabi Bagh AQI, stood at 388; in Rohini AQI stood at 381; in Nehru Nagar AQI stood at 376; in Anand Vihar AQI stood at 364; in Sonia Vihar AQI stood at 359, and in Patparganj AQI stood at 358.

Also read: Delhi's air quality still in ‘severe’ category as AQI stands at 404 today

Stations with ‘poor’ air quality include Pusa, Vivek Vihar, Noida Sector-1, Dilshad Garden and Lodhi Road. 

The national capital had been suffering from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ pollution levels for the past few weeks due to stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions and unfavourable weather conditions that exacerbated the problem. 

In Punjab, around 932 FIRs have been registered against farmers for burning crop residue since November 8. In 7,405 cases, a fine of 1.67 crore has been imposed. The Supreme Court on November 7 directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped “forthwith".

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region had put in place certain measures including allowing only CNG, electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states to enter Delhi along with the implementation of Stage IV GRAP to combat pollution. However, on November 18, the Centre removed the ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi due to improvement in air quality.

Also read: Delhi's air quality sees marginal improvement from 'severe' to 'very poor'; AQI at 340

CAQM ordered Delhi and NCR states to revoke all emergency measures. The order stated that all other curbs under stages I, II and III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction work, mining, stone crushers and diesel generators will continue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 07:10 AM IST
