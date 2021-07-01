Delhi airport continues to see high VFR traffic, lower corp and leisure travel

Mumbai, Patna, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Jammu and Kashmir have emerged as the top 10 destinations from Delhi during May and June, though most air passenger traffic at the capital continues to fall under VFR (visiting friends and relatives) category as corporate and vacation traveling has taken a back seat during the pandemic, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement Thursday.

"After a significant drop in traffic due to lockdown and travel restrictions imposed by many states owing to the second wave of covid, Delhi Airport has started witnessing growth in passenger numbers slowly but steadily post relaxation in norms. Most of those who flew were in the visiting family and friends category (48 %) which was followed by vacation (25%) and business travelers (19%)," DIAL said in the white paper.

"Delhi airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021. Similarly, the number of international travelers grew from around 4,500 per day in mid of May to nearly 7,500 per day in June end," it added.

Air passenger traffic in India rose for the fourth straight week last Monday as a fall in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led more people to take to the skies. The average number of daily fliers rose to 114,000 for the week ended 26 June, from 108,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

“Average daily fliers grew 5.1% week-on-week due to 4.6% growth in departures, 0.6% growth in the number of fliers per departure," the report said.

DIAL, which is a joint venture formed as a consortium between GMR Group (54%), Airports Authority of India (26%), and Fraport AG & Eraman Malaysia (10% each), further added that the airport is taking all safety measures to prevent the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

"To ensure a safe and healthy environment in the terminals for the passengers since the pandemic, Delhi airport has proactively taken several measures. It includes sanitization of terminals, deep and frequent cleaning of high touch areas, common passenger areas like lift, elevators, handrails, glass walls, trolleys, CUSS machines, counters, washrooms, boarding gates etc., using disinfectants and UV light towers," it added.

