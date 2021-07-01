Delhi airport continues to see high VFR traffic, lower corp and leisure travel

"After a significant drop in traffic due to lockdown and travel restrictions imposed by many states owing to the second wave of covid, Delhi Airport has started witnessing growth in passenger numbers slowly but steadily post relaxation in norms. Most of those who flew were in the visiting family and friends category (48 %) which was followed by vacation (25%) and business travelers (19%)," DIAL said in the white paper.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}