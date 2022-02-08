Domestic flyers arriving in Delhi will soon not have a new arrival terminal. The airport operator, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) has announced the completion of construction of the domestic arrival terminal. So, very soon the current domestic arrival operations to soon move to the newly constructed terminal.

“We're gearing up to welcome you to the New arrival terminal of Delhi Airport's T1, which is set to offer you a distinctive experience!" Delhi Airport tweeted.

An airport official, who asked not to be named, said the new building could be opened for public operations as early as next week, Hindustan Times reported.

“The terminal is ready and last-minute checks will be carried out over the course of the week," the official said, HT reported.

The airport has three operational terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. At present, IndiGo and SpiceJet have their domestic operations from T1.

The Delhi airport can currently handle around 70 million passengers per annum at its three terminals. T3 can handle 35 million passengers per annum, T1 can manage 20 million passengers and T2 has the capacity to handle 15-18 million passengers annually.

Last month, Delhi airport implemented the rule which allowed a domestic passenger to carry only one piece of luggage or handbag as cabin luggage.

A Delhi airport official informed that the following advisory from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), only one piece of hand baggage is permitted per passenger as 'Cabin Luggage'.

There are some exclusions like Ladies handbag, an overcoat or a wrap, a rug or blanket, a camera or pair of binoculars, a reasonable amount of reading material, an umbrella or a walking stick, an infant's feed for consumption during the flight and infant's carrying basket provided an infant is carried, Collapsible wheelchair and/or pair of crutches or braces for passenger's use if dependent on these, a gift item purchased from duty-free shops and a laptop bag.

