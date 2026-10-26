Delhi Airport gets UDAN Yatri Cafe: Chai ₹10, coffee ₹20, Water at ₹10, snacks and sweets at ₹20 — Check full menu

Air passengers travelling through Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport can now access budget-friendly refreshments at the newly introduced UDAN Yatri Café at Terminal 3, where tea is priced at ₹10 and coffee at ₹20.

The café, located in the check-in area of Terminal 3, aims to make essential food and beverage options more affordable for travellers who often face higher prices at airport restaurants and retail outlets.

Besides tea and coffee, passengers can purchase packaged drinking water, a snack of the day and a sweet of the day at prescribed prices. The initiative is part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s efforts to improve passenger convenience and make basic refreshments accessible at airports.

Delhi Airport UDAN Yatri Café: Check the full menu and prices The café offers a selection of refreshments at standard rates. The indicative menu includes:

Item Price

Packaged drinking water (minimum 500 ml) - ₹10

Tea - ₹10

Coffee - ₹20

Snack of the day - ₹20

Sweet of the day - ₹20

Snack options may include samosa, kachori, patties and vada pav, depending on local availability. The menu and variety of items may differ across airports.

The café gives passengers an additional low-cost option to purchase refreshments.

UDAN Yatri Café expands to 25 airports across India The UDAN Yatri Café initiative has gradually expanded to airports across the country since its launch. It was introduced at several airports, including Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Donyi Polo (Hollongi) and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

With the launch of the café at Vijayawada Airport on September 29, 2025, the initiative had expanded to eight airports.

On February 20, 2026, the Civil Aviation Ministry inaugurated cafés at Surat, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The initiative was extended to 11 more airports on March 29, 2026, taking the total to 24. These included airports in Agartala, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Gwalior, Rajkot, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Varanasi, Lucknow and Patna.

On May 20, 2026, the café was inaugurated at Ranchi Airport, bringing the total number of airports covered by the initiative to 25.

More affordable refreshments planned at airports The initiative is intended to address concerns over the cost of food and beverages at airports by offering selected items at standard prices.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is also coordinating with airport operators to explore the introduction of UDAN Yatri Cafés in departure hold areas, wherever operational requirements, space availability and security considerations permit.

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