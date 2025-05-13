Subscribe

Delhi Airport issues 5-point advisory for travellers amid flights cancellations by IndiGo, Air India | All details here

On May 13, 2025, Delhi Airport announced a five-point advisory for passengers following flight cancellations by IndiGo, Air India, and other airlines in cities like Jammu and Amritsar.

Riya R Alex
Published13 May 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Delhi Airport issues travel advisory.

Delhi Airport issued a five-point travel advisory for passengers on Tuesday, May 13, after IndiGo, Air India and other Indian airlines cancelled several flights. These flight cancellations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Leh and other Indian cities come amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Here's what the advisory says —

  • Stay informed through updates from their respective airlines.
  • Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.
  • Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints.
  • Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.
  • Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

Additionally, the Delhi Airport has urged all passengers to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content.

However, Delhi Airport operations remain normal, but due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted, and security processing times could be longer, the advisory stated.

Flight cancellation by IndiGo

IndiGo Airlines cancelled flights to and from six airports on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, over safety concerns.

“In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025,” states an advisory by Indigo Airlines on Monday, May 12, late in the evening.

Further, the airlines advised passengers to check flight status on their official website or app before heading to the airport.

 

Flight cancellation by Air India

Apart from IndiGo, Air India cancelled flights to and from eight airports for Tuesday, May 13 2025.

“In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May,” Air India said in a X post on Tuesday.

 

