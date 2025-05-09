India-Pakistan conflict: Delhi airport issues 5-point advisory, security heightened; 138 flights cancelled so far

Flight operations at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were severely disrupted on Friday, as a total of 138 flights—comprising both domestic and international services—were cancelled by various airlines. The cancellations occurred amid heightened security and evolving airspace restrictions in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to a source, between 5:00 am and 2:00 pm on Friday, 66 domestic departures, 63 domestic arrivals, five international departures, and four international arrivals were cancelled. These disruptions are linked to the temporary closure of 27 airports across India, which remain shut as part of ongoing security precautions following the operation.

Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, 2025, was launched in response to last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In a show of military resolve, Indian armed forces conducted coordinated air strikes on terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistani territory, including regions within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In light of the operation, airspace management and airport security protocols have been significantly tightened. Although Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of IGIA, stated that the airport’s operations remain functional, in an advisory issued via social media platform X on Friday, DIAL urged passengers to arrive early, be patient, and cooperate with airline and security personnel to ensure smooth movement through the terminals. It acknowledged that “changing airspace dynamics and enhanced security protocols” could lead to changes in flight schedules and longer processing times for passengers.

The closure of airports across strategic locations in northern and western India has had a cascading effect on the aviation sector. Several flights have been diverted or rescheduled due to airspace restrictions over sensitive regions, especially near the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border. Advertisement

Airlines are reportedly working to accommodate affected passengers on alternative flights, but travellers have been advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with carriers for real-time updates.

